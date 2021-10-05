Danny G. Tarr October 1, 2021 Danny G. Tarr, 74 of Gering, NE passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE. His funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Michael McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport with military honors. Rosary will be held Thursday at 6pm at the church. At his request, he was cremated. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's
Children's Research. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Danny was born on October 23, 1946 in Scottsbluff, NE to Lester and Vivian (Mann) Tarr. He grew up by Lake Minatare where he farmed with his dad. He was drafted in 1967 into the U.S. Army. He spent 1968 and 1969 in Vietnam. He was with the 42nd Scout Dog attached to the 101st Airborne. He did his Scout dog training in Ft. Benning, GA before he went to Vietnam. He received his honorable discharge in August of 1969. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal. He returned home in August 1969 and worked at the Associate Groceries. He was united in marriage to Becky Carlson on August 6, 1971 at Christ the King in Gering where they made their home. And to this union five children were born Aaron, Adam, Andrew, Anthony and Mary. They moved to Loveland, CO in 1983 where he worked at Sage Enterprise for 20 years. Later moving in 2002 to Sierra Vista, AZ where he worked at the Dept of Defense as a Facilities Engineer. In 2013 they moved to Cheyenne, WY where he worked at St. Mary's Catholic School working with the children, retiring 2019. They returned to Gering in 2019. Danny loved his faith, children and grandchildren. He was a faithful man and a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church. He was an avid reader, loved Louis L'amour books, spending time with grandchildren and napping. Survivors include his wife Becky; children Aaron (Erin) Tarr of Norfolk, NE and their children Connor and Ian; Adam (Kelly) Tarr of Parker, CO and their daughter Audrey; Andrew (Amanda) Tarr of Cheyenne and their children Hannah, Damian and Dominic; Anthony (Ashley) Tarr of Berthoud, CO and their children Cheyenne and Joshua and Mary (AJ) Ayala of Greeley, CO and their children Michael and Sophia; siblings Robert (Kathy) Tarr, Mary Lou Thelan, Jim Tarr, Tom (Lori) Tarr and David Tarr and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, sister Betty VanPelt and brother Allen Tarr.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.