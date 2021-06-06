Darrel Dean Fox June 2, 2021 Darrel Dean Fox of Gering passed away on June 2, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Darrel's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremations Service in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements. Darrel was born in Bowdle, SD to Herbert and Adeline (Hermann) Fox on December 27, 1942. Darrel graduated from Hoven High School in 1960. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1961. While in the Air Force, Darrel married Claudine McGill. They had 2 sons. During his enlistment, he served overseas in Alaska, Germany, Japan, Thailand and Vietnam. Stateside assignments were Arizona, California, Kansas, Nevada and New Mexico. During his military service, Darrell received the Air Force Commendation with Oak Leaf, Outstanding Unit Medal, Good Conduct Medal with Silver Leaf, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Battle Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Clasp, Longevity Service Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters and Small Arms Expert Medal. Darrel retired from the Air Force in 1981 after 20 years of service as a Life Member of T.R.E.A. - The Retired Enlisted Association. Darrel lived in Kimball, NE for several years working in the oil fields and part time for the Nebraska Game and Parks. He relocated to Gering, NE and took a position with Scottsbluff Parks and Recreations until his health forced his retirement. Darrel was a member of the West Nebraska Sportsman Association and Ducks Unlimited. Survivors include son Bill and his wife, Cheryl of Dix, NE, and son Dean of Fort Collins, CO, grandson Jesse, and great grandsons Jason and Brayden. Preceding Darrel in death was his wife Claudine, his parents, daughter-in-law Claudia and sister Patricia. The family is forever greatful to Linda Lojka for her care and kindness the last 6 years.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.