Dr. Daryl Kreiling March 19, 2021 Dr. Daryl Kreiling, retired Professor of Mathematics, has derived his last derivative, integrated his last integral and summed his last summation as he passed away at his home in Scottsbluff, NE on March 19th, 2021. Daryl was the last to arrive of the original Kreilings born to Harris Elmer and Zilpha Ida True, completing the baker's dozen on May 18th, 1936. Daryl attended the Minatare schools and graduated from high school in 1954. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics from Chadron State College. As a result of the Russian launch of Sputnik in 1957, Daryl received Fellowships from the National Science Foundation to continue his education, receiving a Master of Arts degree from Bowling Green State University. Daryl completed his formal education by receiving the first PhD in Mathematics ever awarded from the University of Wyoming in 1969. He was a Professor of Mathematics and an Assistant Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Western Illinois University in Macomb. He continued his professional career as the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee in Martin. He was married to Jeanette Eichman of Mitchell, NE from 1956 to 1989; Mary Lee Grossner of Martin, TN from 1990 to 2003; and Joyce Imus Hardesty on December 24th, 2005 until his death. Survivors includes his children: Kerry Swindle (Tim), Kirk Kreiling (Kristi), Kendall Kreiling (Christy) and his step-children: Meagan Coffman, Robin Kuhnhein, Barbara Oaks (Larry), Julie Oaks (Bob), and John Hardesty (Audra). He was preceded in death by his parents and his 12 brothers and sisters; Charles Halbert, Mary Elizabeth, William Harmen, Ruth LaVonne, Harris DeVere, Howard Silvester, James Henry, Richard H., George Harley, Harvey Wayne, Hubert Munroe and Halsey Eugene. A Celebration of Life reception for Daryl will be held April 10th, at 1:30, at the Minatare Community Center following a family graveside service at East Lawn Cemetery.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.