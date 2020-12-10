David J. Cordes December 6, 2020 David J. Cordes, 74 of rural Bayard, NE passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home. His graveside service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Angora Cemetery, Angora, NE with Pastor Allen Strawn officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Memorials can be made in David's honor in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel. He was born April 26, 1946 in Tracy, CA to Julius and Mabel (Mohr) Cordes. He graduated from Tracy Joint High School and attended Delta Jr College. He married Connie Knox on February 14, 1971 at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Tracy, CA and raised a family of three Suzanne, John and Mindy. In 2001, the family sold the Cordes Ranch and bought the old Morrill County Ranch, now Bar Nine Prospects Cattle Co., near Angora. David enjoyed refurbishing and restoring cars, woodworking, gardening and fishing. Survivors include his sister Caroline Cordes, children John, Mindy and Suzanne; grandchildren Ben, Lisa and Kristin Landrum and J.J. and Marina Cordes. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, sister Jackie Cordes and his parents.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 10, 2020.