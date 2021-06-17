David Harold Schmidt May 27, 2021 Dave was born March 11, 1951 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Harold & Kathleen Schmidt. He attended schools in Minatare and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, graduating from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 1969. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1970, serving as an electronics technician until his honorable discharge in 1974. He worked on A7 Fighters & F4 Phantoms. After the Air Force, he worked as an electrician and later as an ironworker for a steel erection company in Colorado. Dave moved to Oregon and attended Lane Community College in Eugene. He earned his Airframe and Powerplant License and Inspection Authorization. While attending college he worked at a small airfield in Cresswell. He earned his private Pilot's License. Dave worked as a crew chief on a Hughes 500 helicopter for a mineral exploration company in Alaska. He moved to Cottage Grove, Oregon and opened a small repair shop. During that time he earned his Single Engine Instrument Rating . Dave then moved to San Diego, CA where he worked on U.S. Customs helicopters. He moved to Fresno, CA in 1990 where he worked for commuter airlines. On December 14, 1997, Dave married his wife Norma. From 2001 to present, Dave was a Realtor and Broker for family owned Keller Williams Real Estate firm in Fresno, California. Dave is survived by his wife, Norma Schmidt, stepchildren Leslie Sullivan, Dylan Sullivan and grandson, Adrian Maldonado. Three brothers; Tom Schmidt (Mary Beth) of Greensboro, Georgia, Ernest Schmidt (Stacey) of Sidney, Nebraska, Jack Schmidt (Barbara) of Sun Valley, Nevada and nephew Garrett Schmidt of Reno, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold & Kathleen Schmidt. Services will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California at 10:00 AM Friday, June 18th.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.