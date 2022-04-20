Menu
The Star-Herald
David Urwin
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reverence Funeral Parlor
2002 Char Ave
Scottsbluff, NE
David L. Urwin April 14, 2022 David L. Urwin, 71, of Mitchell, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Mitchell City Cemetery with Pastor Allen Strawn officiating. Racing or Husker attire is welcomed. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the family or directly to Herstead Monument in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.
