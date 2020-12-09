Menu
Deborah DeWitt
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
RPB Funerals Ltd t/a L Clarke & Sons (Torrington)
6 New Street
Torrington, Devon
Deborah Sue DeWitt November 29, 2020 Deborah Sue DeWitt, 58, passed away Sunday Nov. 29 at Regional West Hospital from COVID. Cremation has taken place; graveside memorial service will be at a later date. Deborah was born Sept. 18, 1962 in Scottsbluff to Larry and Lois (Dowling) DeWitt. She grew up and received her education in Scottsbluff. She worked for the Veterans Home as a cook. She was married to Patrick Beatty and to this union was born two daughters, Angela Beatty of Scottsbluff and Heather Yung, Russ. They later divorced and she married Lupe Flores. She is survived by her husband Lupe: daughter Angela Beatty and Heather Yung Russ (Nick), grandson Conner Madero, granddaughter Izabella Russ, mother Lois DeWitt, brother Lonnie DeWitt of Scottsbluff, sisters Gwen Yung of Torrington, WY, Larene Carlson, Jeanne McKerrigan of Scottsbluff. She was preceded in death by her father Larry DeWitt and grandparents.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
RPB Funerals Ltd t/a L Clarke & Sons (Torrington)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences go out to her family. God bless you all.
Rhonda Reisig
December 9, 2020
My condolences
Ronald Hinman
December 9, 2020
