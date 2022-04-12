Debra Lynn Gall April 7, 2022 Debra Lynn Gall, 66, of North Platte, NE passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on September 14, 1955 in Port Hueneme, CA, daughter of Tom and DeVota (Rohrs) VanPelt. Deb graduated from high school in Amarillo, TX and attended WNCC. She worked for many years at the service desk at Sun Mart and later Gary's Superfoods here in North Platte. Deb was very artistic and loved photography, especially taking nature and Western scenery photographs and pencil drawings. She enjoyed gardening, playing with her pet Husky dogs, and spending time relaxing on the patio and outdoor BBQ's. Deb loved life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving Deb are her significant other, William "Bill" Klatt of North Platte; children, Jay D. Gall (Heather) of Morrill, Trisha Gall of Helena, MT, Matt Fergusion (Katie) of Central City, Joni Sandovall (Eric) of North Platte, Chad Fergusion (Mellissa) of Des Moines, IA, Kaley Fergusion (Mike Fruit) of Central City, and Austin Klatt of North Platte; 14 grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Clinton Van Pelt. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Anne Durboraw officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Morrill Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the guest book may do so on Friday, April 22nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the GPH Callahan Cancer Center. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at www.carpentermemorial.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.