Della M. Weber June 20, 2021 Della Mary (Rubeck) Weber, age 69, of Lodgepole, NE passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, after an eleven-month battle with brain cancer. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Lodgepole Community Hall with Pastor Joseph Ray officiating. Burial will follow at the Lodgepole Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to services. Cremation has been held. As Della was a lifelong educator, a memorial has been established in her name to fund a scholarship for a South Platte or Creek Valley High School student pursuing a degree in Education. You may view Della's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Della's care and funeral arrangements. Della, born on August 20, 1951, in Alliance, NE, was the oldest daughter of Milton and Cathryn (Webster) Rubeck. She graduated from Alliance Public Schools in 1969 and Chadron State College in 1973 with a degree in Business Education. She was united in marriage to Tom Weber on December 2, 1972, in Alliance. They were blessed with three children; Jennifer Anne, Andrea Leigh, and Jeffrey Aaron. Della taught business at Western Nebraska Community College, Lodgepole High School, and Creek Valley High School for twenty-four years. Della spent her life taking care of her family and others. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and supporting them in their many activities at various ball fields, gyms, football fields, tracks, and dance recitals. She made the best bologna faces, sewed the best costumes for Elementary Operettas, always jumped up to wash the dishes after family gatherings, and missed her calling as a Logistics Coordinator. She always put others ahead of herself and was never attached to material possessions, but was very attached to her family and friends. She was a friend to many, and you wouldn't find a better listener. She loved her Tuesday morning coffee group, and she never knew a stranger. She attended the United Methodist Church in Lodgepole, served as a Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School teacher, was a member of the Xi Alpha Tau Sorority, and spent many years as a bookkeeper for the Lodgepole Basketball Team. Throughout her battle with brain cancer, she never complained and handled it with grace and dignity. She reminded everyone frequently that "It is what it is." Della is survived by a loving family: her husband Tom of 48 years; daughter Jenny and husband Josh Reichman of Chappell, NE; daughter Andie and husband Jason Cheleen of Chappell; son Jeff and wife Michelle Weber of Ord, NE; eight grandchildrenRyan and Madison Cheleen, Ethan and Isabelle Reichman, Evelyn, Vienna, Berkleigh, and Baylor Weber; sister Nancy and husband Don Bouc of Castle Pines, CO, sister Anne and husband David Frye of Franklin, MA; sisters-in-law Jan Weber of Ord, NE, and Cathy Weber of Rapid City, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Cathryn Rubeck, her in-laws Glenn and Helen Weber, and brother-in-law Jerry Weber.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.