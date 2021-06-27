Dewayne Edward Nikodym June 25, 2021 Dewayne Edward Nikodym, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away quietly at his home on Friday, June 25, 2021. Cremation has taken place per his wishes. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Dewayne farmed and raised cattle northeast of Scottsbluff since 1964. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad in January 1998. He is survived by his wife, Merle, of nearly 58 years; and two sons, Anthony of Scottsbluff and Chris of Elkhorn, NE.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.