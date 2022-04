Diana Marie Applegate Hall April 11, 2022 Diana Marie Applegate Hall, 56, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards and flowers, donations can be made to :To Write Love on Her Arms, PO Box 2203, Melbourne, FL 32902. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.