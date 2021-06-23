Diana (Wall) Riggs June 15, 2021 Diana Riggs, 76, longtime panhandle resident, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2021. Diana successfully received a liver transplant after complications with diabetes in 2001 and was a survivor of nearly 20 years. Diana Charlene Wall was born on July 7, 1944 in Alliance, Nebraska to Rosemary (Rice) and Charles Wall during World War II. She was an active Camp Fire Girl, and attended Grandview Elementary, and Alliance Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1962 with a scholarship to Central Business School in Denver, Colorado. Here she began a lifelong love of numbers and worked her entire life as a trusted and reliable accountant, most recently at Dana F. Cole in Scottsbluff. After business school, Diana met and married Raymond Riggs, becoming mother to two young boys, Glenn and Ricky. She and Ray had two more children, Rhonda and Chris and lived many years in Englewood, Colorado. She liked to read, do crosswords, watch movies and crochet. Diana enjoyed spending time with family and sharing memories. If you needed to know anyone's birthday or anniversary, she was the one to ask. She was thankful in her last year of life to have found a friend in Twilla, and they spent countless hours working on puzzles together. Her beautiful smile will be genuinely missed. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, son, Christopher Riggs, brother, Mike Wall, and nephew, Patrick Keenan. She is survived by three children: Glenn (Carol) Riggs, Ricky (Liz) Riggs, Rhonda (Mark) McCarthy; six grandchildren: Sandy (Adam) Clements, Nathan (Allison) Riggs, Ian (Cynthia) Riggs, Bailey (Josh) Fern, Tyler (Adri) Webber, Lexi (Deanna) Webber; five great-grandchildren: Hailyn, Brady, Sufjan, Niko, Draven; two sisters: Patty (Mark) Tracey, Vickie (Dale) Doyle; one brother: Tim (Val) Keenan; friend, Twilla McCarthy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held June 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home, 3201 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Memorials may be sent to the family at 1822 3rd Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE, 69361, or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.