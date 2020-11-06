Dolores Adell (Quade) Kaufman November 3, 2020 Torrington, Wyo-ming --- Dolores Adell (Quade) Kaufman, 91, went to be with the Lord, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Thursday, November 12 with Reverend Scott Firminhac officiating. Due to the COVID pandemic, please follow appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the Eastern Wyoming College Foundation for Ag Tech Development. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Dolores was born June 25, 1929 at her parents' homestead SE of Torrington which was then called Peaceful Valley Community. She was the fifth of six children born to Carl A. and Louise Marie (Steuber) Quade. Dolores graduated from THS, at the age of 16, in 1946, as valedictorian of her class. She worked for Dr. John B. Krahl for three years during high school and was active in 4H. She attended the University of Wyoming and was later employed by Wyrulec Co. Dolores married Howard Lamar Kaufman in Torrington on April 11, 1948. The couple was married 57 years. They lived on a farm near Hawk Springs, WY for 18 years and had three sons, Mark, Brent and Lance. In 1966, their farm sold to Black Watch Farms of NY and they moved to a ranch in the Bear Creek Community west of LaGrange where they lived for 33 years until moving to Torrington in 1998. Dolores was a lifelong member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Ladies Aid, LWML and VBS. She served as President and was a 25 year member of Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees, Goshen Cattle Women Association, Sunshine Club, Bear Creek Woman's Club, Bridge Club and couple's pinochle club over 50 years. She loved her family and was an active partner in the ranching business. She enjoyed watching her family in 4H and FFA and supporting athletic events of her sons and grandchildren very much. She treasured being a part of her grandchildren's lives. Survivors include her sons, Mark and Ginny (Green) Kaufman of Mitchell, NE, Brent and Lori (Robinson) Kaufman of Torrington and Lance and Barb (Stivers) Kaufman of Wiggins, CO; grandchildren, Tony (Libby) of Gering, NE, Matthew (Reagan) of Cheyenne, WY, Joshua (Megan) of Casper, Shauna (Greg) Hagemann of Cheyenne, WY, Bethany Kaufman, Lucas (Kelsey) of Moorcroft, WY, Conner, Delaney, Brenna, Carlie of Wiggins, CO; 8 great grandchildren, Drew, Kynlee, Madisen, Paxton, Henry, Hattie, Rowan and Raelee. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Howard (2005); brothers, Lee and Robert; sisters, Lillian Filter, Bernice Kerns and Marjorie Raben.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.