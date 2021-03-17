Dolores Mae Kutschara March 14, 2021 Funeral services for Dolores Kutschara will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs, NE with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Dolores Mae Kutschara, 90, of Hay Springs passed away at Heritage Estates in Gering, NE. March 14, 2021 after her battle with cancer. Dolores was born in Rushville, NE on May 25, 1930 to Leonard and Hattie Ross, she was the 5th child born to this union of 10 children. She graduated from Rushville High School in May 1948. She was a member of the girl's glee club and Booster Club. On July 10, 1948 she married Rex Kutschara in Glendale, CA, where Rex had graduated from Cal-Air Flying School. In the spring on 1949, Dolores and Rex returned to Hay Springs. Thomas Max was born on July 2, 1949 followed by Connie Catherine on July 2, 1950. In March 1952, they moved to the Dawes County Ranch, where Edwin Rex was born June 25, 1955 and Bruce Glenn June 9, 1958. Dolores was a good wife, mother, and a friend to many, a hard worker, and a member of the United Methodist Church of Hay Springs for 62 years. She loved to dance, go to shows, and tap dance with Connie. For many years she belonged to the "Hay Springs Hay Shakers Square Dance Club." The Shakers even traveled to Lincoln, NE to dance in a jail cell to earn the "Jail Bird Badge." Dolores is survived by her son Tom (Nancy) Kutschara of Cheyenne, WY, daughter Connie (Terry) Ourada of Chadron, NE, son Edwin of Hay Springs and Bruce (Kristi) Kutschara of Scottsbluff, NE. Brother Don (Rosalie) Ross of Hay Springs, sisters Frances Gillette of Sun City, AZ, Irene (Jerry) Brammer of Alliance, NE, and Mary (Nino) Leva of Henderson, NV. Six grandkids Denise (Jim) Broomfield of Indianola, NE, Sonya (Kenny) Schilke of Imperial, NE, Laci Ourada of St. Paul, MN, Nick and Phillip Kutschara of Colorado, Erin Roberts of Alliance, NE, and numerous great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Rex, parents Leonard and Hattie Ross, brothers Virgil, Lee, and Lyle Ross, sisters Hellen Cook and Margart Ann Ross, brother-in-law Jim (Frances) Gillette. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hay Springs Fire Department. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347. Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs, NE is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.