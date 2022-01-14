Don William Tompkins January 3, 2022 Don William Tompkins of Westminster, CO died in his home on January 3rd 2022 at the age of 83. Don was born March, 12th, 1938 to Bruce and Phoebe (Weaver) Tompkins. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1956. While living in Scottsbluff, he was employed by KSTF Channel 10, Midwec Corporation, Magnolia Mobile Homes, Commonwealth Theatres and Grampy's Pancake House. Don moved to Denver in 1974 and was a member of Local 68-IBEW International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Local 230 Motion Picture Machine Operators. Don retired in 2000 and enjoyed time traveling with his good friend Glenda Boerner including multiple cruises and bus trips. To those who knew and loved him, Don will be remembered for his sense of humor, feisty and independent spirit, and pursuit of hobbies. He was a meticulous collector of beer steins and glasses, movie posters, anything casino related, gift cards and business cards. Don is respected for living life on his terms and pursuing his passions and talents. He is survived by his son Danny (Mary) Tompkins, daughter Shelley Tetley, sister Judy (Al) Banghart, sister-in-law, Sherri Tompkins, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Zach Tompkins, ex-wife Sharon Gunther, brother Richard Tompkins, and three great-grandchildren.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.