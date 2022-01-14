Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Don Tompkins
Don William Tompkins January 3, 2022 Don William Tompkins of Westminster, CO died in his home on January 3rd 2022 at the age of 83. Don was born March, 12th, 1938 to Bruce and Phoebe (Weaver) Tompkins. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1956. While living in Scottsbluff, he was employed by KSTF Channel 10, Midwec Corporation, Magnolia Mobile Homes, Commonwealth Theatres and Grampy's Pancake House. Don moved to Denver in 1974 and was a member of Local 68-IBEW International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Local 230 Motion Picture Machine Operators. Don retired in 2000 and enjoyed time traveling with his good friend Glenda Boerner including multiple cruises and bus trips. To those who knew and loved him, Don will be remembered for his sense of humor, feisty and independent spirit, and pursuit of hobbies. He was a meticulous collector of beer steins and glasses, movie posters, anything casino related, gift cards and business cards. Don is respected for living life on his terms and pursuing his passions and talents. He is survived by his son Danny (Mary) Tompkins, daughter Shelley Tetley, sister Judy (Al) Banghart, sister-in-law, Sherri Tompkins, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Zach Tompkins, ex-wife Sharon Gunther, brother Richard Tompkins, and three great-grandchildren.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Goodby cousin. It was nice to know you.
Rod cardiff
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results