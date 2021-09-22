Donald P. Block June 18, 2021 Donald Pringle Block, age 91, passed away June 18, 2021, following a brief illness. A memorial service and interment of remains will be Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1 pm at The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Don was born August 25, 1929 in Mitchell, NE to the late Harold and Grace Block. Lt. Block served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His service in the Navy resulted in various assignments, including overseas tours in Japan, The Philippines and Panama Canal Zone. Don moved his family to Athens, GA in 1974 to accept a position with the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, retiring in 1990. He was a faithful member of Green Acres Baptist Church, Athens, where he served as a deacon. Additionally, he was a Past President of the Georgia chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Since 2017, Don and Nevada have lived in Houston County, GA to be near their son Larry. Mr. Block was predeceased by sisters Gertrude Fegler and Mary Jane Lester, and brothers Fred and Walter Block. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Nevada, and three sons, Larry (Deborah), Hal, and David; grandsons Andrew, Jesse (Jennifer) and Patrick; great grand children, Parker, Emily, and Bennett Block; sisters Zora Holbrook and Betty Atkinson; brothers Richard, Ronald and Maurice Block, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.