Donald Dean Gillam June 25, 2021 Donald Dean Gillam, 88, of Scottsbluff has gone peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus. Don's funeral service will be at Zion Evangelical Church at 10:00 am on Wednesday June 30th. Pastor Andy Griess will preside, burial to follow at Scottsbluff Fairview Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers please consider a memorial to one of these organizations: Gideons Bible Ministry, PO Box 811, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 or 11/13 Ministries 210095 Wildcat Drive, Gering, NE 69341 (a local ministry to those in need).
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Don was born at home in Gering, NE to Floyd and Florence Gillam. Don graduated from Scottsbluff High school in 1951 and in 1953 married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Draper. They just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Don enlisted in the US Air Force in 1953 and other than those 4 years he lived in Scottsbluff his whole life. Don was sent to a radio tech school at Scott Air Force Base and then to a radar site near Stuttgart, Germany. While serving in Germany, son Mark and daughter Linda were born. He was honorably discharged in 1957 as a Staff Sergeant - he truly enjoyed his time in the Air Force and especially his tour of duty. Returning home to Scottsbluff, two more daughters, Lori and Holly joined the family. Don spent 12 years working as an outside salesman for Joachim Radio Supply and a couple of years working as the Business Manager at St Mary's Hospital. In 1969 his father, Floyd, asked him to join as a partner in the expanding White Truck dealership. Don was the company's sixth employee at Floyd's. His first of many positions and responsibilities with his company was as the parts manager. In 1988 he was one of four finalists for the National Heavy Duty Truck Dealer of the Year Award. In 2000 he semi-retired after 31 years of ownership and dedication to the transportation industry. He often said "Tie up a car for a couple of days and it's really no big deal. Tie up a guy's livelihood for a day or two and it's going to be a big deal in a hurry!" Don was a member of the Rollin Oldies Car Club, several Bible Studies and the Gideons International Organization. Don was the Scout Master of Scottsbluff Troup 64 for 11 years. He loved and cherished those memories and the scouts he served. In 1967 he was awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award which is an award given to those who implement the Scouting program and perform community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication, and many years of service. It is an award given to those who do not seek it. In 1966 he was named Scottsbluff's Business Leader of the Year. He was a regional director of the Nebraska New Car & Truck Dealers Assn. and served on Freightliners President's Forum in conjunction with its Drive for Excellence program. Don was a past chairman of the Scottsbluff Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee and served on the chamber's legislative committee. He was very active in the church and was a founding layman of the Monument Bible Church. He was a regional organizer for Men's Promise Keepers and, with his wife, Nancy, coordinated many of the mayor's annual prayer breakfasts. He dearly loved family and friends. Spending quality time with them was always his first priority. His hobbies and special interests were old cars (he had 5 of them), bible studies, old pictures of Scottsbluff, camping, fishing and golf. Don is survived by his wife Nancy; children Mark Gillam and Karrie (Scottsbluff), Linda Rabe and Dennis (Rapid City, SD), Lori Riffel and Les (Bayard, NE) and Holly Boston and Duke (Belle Fourche, SD). They are blessed with 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings, Floyd Jr (Gil), Dale, Betty, Elton, Lois and Eugene.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.