Donald Leroy Hill December 20, 2021 Donald Leroy Hill, age 74 was born February 28, 1947, in Todd County, South Dakota, the 6th of 8 children to Cena Arleen (Robertson) Hill and Grover Edward Hill. He passed away December 20, 2021, at his home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. His memorial service will be Thursday, December 30th at 10:30 am at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating.
. Don went to country school south of Kilgore, Nebraska and graduated from Kilgore High School. He attended Rocky Mountain School of Meat Cutting and spent a large portion of his life as a meatcutter and rancher/farmer. He started his meat cutting career in Estes Park Colorado, then worked at Safeway in Denver and also worked in several other states. In 1968 he bought his own locker plant in Michigan, and then later in Thedford, Nebraska and Scottsbluff. He married Yvonne Schneider on July 23, 1966, and two boys were born to this marriage: Donald Lee Hill and Dennis Leroy Hill. Don enjoyed gambling at various casinos. Some of his favorite destinations were Prairie Winds, Deadwood and Wendover, Nevada. He is survived by sons Donnie (Dee) Hill, Dennis (Cateena) Hill; grandchildren Hunter Hill, Shawna Hill, Blake Hill, and Brett Hill; brothers Jerry Hill (Sterling, Co), Marvin Hill (Oregon), Lawrence (Barb) Hill (Alliance, Ne) Doug (Linda) Hill (Douglas, Wy) Frank (Ginger) Hill (Cozad, Ne) Kenneth Hill, and sister Pauline Ramig (Aurora, Oh), ex-wife Yvonne Hill and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother and father, sister-in-law Debbi Hill.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.