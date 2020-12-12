Menu
Donald Hyde
Donald Hyde December 7, 2020 Donald Hyde, 70, of Scottsbluff pa-ssed away December 7, 2020 do to Covid. Donald was born September 9, 1950 in Nortonm, KS. He loved the Broncos and Bingo. He is survived by: Marlene and Abe Randall of Hill City, KS, Anna and Dallas Todd of Scottsbluff, Joyce Griess of Scottsbluff, Sherman and Relda Hyde of Scottsbluff and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and his brother-in-law Randy Griess, and two nieces.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2020.
Sorry for your loss. We enjoyed Donnie when he worked for Hundley Fence.
Hundley
Friend
December 16, 2020
