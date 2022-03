Donald J. Murphy September 5, 2021 A Celebration of Life for Donald J. Murphy, 68, will be held at a later date. Don was born on March 28, 1953 and died September 5, 2021 at the Torrington Community Hospital and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.