Donald W. Rice June 18, 2021 On Friday, June 18, 2021, Don Rice, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 88 at Skyview Nursing Home in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Don was born on October 27, 1932 at the Rice Ranch on south Broadwater Road near Alliance, Nebraska to Elson "Ole" and Olive (Ewing) Rice. As a child Don grew up on several ranches in the area and was in Broadwater, where he met his lifelong partner Dorene Chorn. They were married August 28, 1956 and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this August. To this union four children were born Kirk, Kim, Kyle and Karen. Don was a talented person working as an air craft mechanic, golf club maker, HVAC technician and plumber; but ended where he began in ranching. Don enjoyed a good game of cards, horse shoes, growing a vegetable and rose garden, and most of all spending time with his family. Don and Dorene loved to dance. He was still asking her to dance at the age of 88. He was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church, Eagles, horse 4-H leader and served on the Broadwater City Council. He is survived by his loving wife Dorene; children Kirk and Carolyn Rice, Kim and Jim Smith, Kyle and Shelly Rice and Karen and Kenny Davis; grandchildren Troy (Melissa) Burke, Ashley (David) Rodriguez, Brandi (Jeff) Hamilton, Casey Rice, Nikki Rice, Bryce (Alicia) Davis, Baily (JC) Zorn, William (Brenna) Rice, and Wesley Rice and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Glenda (Bill) Gann and Pam Huene and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Alice Bell, brothers Gene Rice and Dale Rice. His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Broadwater. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials have been established to the family to be designated at later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com
. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is in charge of services.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.