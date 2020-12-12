Donald Dean Root December 8, 2020 Donald Dean Root, 87, died unexpectedly December 8, 2020 in Scottsb-luff, NE. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 15 beginning at 1:00 at Bridgman Funeral Home 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 Monday, December 14 at Bridgman Funeral Home. A reception following the service will be at Zion Evangelical Church 3617 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff. He was born on December 17,1933 in Grand Island, NE to Harold and Evelyn (Truex) Root. He attended Scottsbluff High School. He entered the Navy at age 17 where he performed underwater welding and personnel recovery. Don also earned a National Defense Service Medal and Navy Occupation Service Medal European Clasp. In 1955, Don married Adeline "Addie" Sarge in Scottsbluff, NE. Three children were born to this union: Donald Jr., Lori, and Lisa. He spent a number of years as a railroad engineer on the Rio Grande RR. Don and Addie later divorced. Eventually Don met and married Martha Faye Brown and was stepfather to her 2 children, Larry and Russell. Don and Faye subsequently moved to Ingleside, TX where they opened a restaurant, Tom's Fried Chicken. Also while in Texas, Don was a visiting pastor at a number of churches. Most recently he attended Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Survivors include his three children and two stepchildren, Donald Dean Root Jr. of Arvada, CO; Lori Jo Root Urey of Scottsbluff, NE; Lisa Diann Root Landin of Las Vegas, NV; Larry Peterson of Ft. Collins, CO, and Russell Peterson of Ft. Collins, CO; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara Root Reynolds of Seward, NE; Bonnie Root Dobberstine of Ft. Collins, CO; Helen Root Herhahn of Lakewood, CO, and Donna Root Herron of Mountain Home, ID.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.