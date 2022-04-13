Donna Mae (Hort) Sinner April 7, 2022 Donna Mae (Hort) Sinner, 80, formerly of Morrill, Nebraska died on April 7, 2022, at the Mitchell Care Center. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 15, at 10:00 AM at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman. Inurnment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made by viewing Donna's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Donna was born on May 4, 1941, to Solly and Rose (Easton) Hort at their home three miles south of Morrill. Donna was an avid reader, wonderful cook and loved playing the piano. For many years, Donna stayed at home with her children and later worked as a cook at Lyman Schools and Senior Center, at St. Joseph's Children's Home, Kurt Mfg. and eventually as a foster Grandma at Morrill Elementary. Donna loved children and was quick to join them in board games, playful roughhousing, and easy laughter. There was nothing more important to Donna than being a good mom to Eddie, Jake, Jon, Dale, and Lisa. As her family grew that love expanded to include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna's faith in Jesus was unshakeable and carried her throughout her life. Donna will be dearly missed by sons Eddie (DeeDe) Sinner of Morrill, NE, Jon (Kim) Sinner of Ankeny, IA, Dale Sinner of Lyman, NE and daughter Lisa Descharme of Scottsbluff, NE; sister Linda Tracy and brother Jerry (Donna) Hort of Lyman, NE, 12 grandchildren, and 12 (soon to be 13) great-grandchildren. Preceding Donna in death were her infant brother, parents, brother-in-law Martin Tracy, and her beloved son, Jake
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.