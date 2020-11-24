Dorothy Helen High November 19, 2020 Dorothy Helen High died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering NE. A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather together. Memorials may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church or to the Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
She was born February 3, 1935 in Lincoln, NE. Shortly after her birth she moved to Omaha, NE with her parents, Theodore and Lillian (Schellberg) Frank, and twin sister Doris. She married Duane High in Lincoln, NE on November 18, 1955. After graduating from Omaha North High School in 1952, she attended the University of NebraskaLincoln and graduated in 1956. She received her MS degree from Chadron State College in 1967 and a Specialization Certificate in Gerontology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1977. She taught physical education in the Lincoln Public Schools, the Alliance City Schools, Scottsbluff Public Schools, Hiram Scott College, and Tarkio College, and served as Recreation Supervisor for the City of Scottsbluff from 1973 until her retirement in 1998. Dorothy was active in professional associations and served as President of the Soroptimist Club of Scotts Bluff County, 1978-79; the American Association for Leisure and Recreation, 1986-87; the Central District of the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, 1982-84; and the Nebraska Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, 1972-73. She received Honor Awards from the American Alliance for HPERD, the Central District AAHPERD, and the Nebraska AAHPERD. She was also a recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American Association for Leisure and Recreation. The Nebraska Recreation and Parks Association and the Nebraska AHPERD presented her with honorary life memberships. In 2000 she was selected as one of 37 charter fellow members of the North American Society of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, Sport and Dance Professionals. Dorothy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ted and Wendy High of Midland, MI; her daughter and son-in-law Catherine and Gerald (Jimmy) Smith of Scottsbluff; six grandchildren Jacob High, Scott High, Christine High, Adam (Emily) Hoff, Amy (Brandon) Stone, and Sarah Moore; Great Grandchildren Hadyn Hoff, Whe-eler Stone and Marley McDougal; and her twin sister Doris Bailey of San Diego, CA She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Duane. Dorothy's family thanks the staff at The Village at Regional West, Heritage Estates and Dr. Serozan Amroliwalla and staff for their loving and professional care.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.