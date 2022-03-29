Dorothy Marie Kaufman March 24, 2022 Dorothy Marie Kaufman, 95, died at Regional West Medical Center on March 24, 2022. She was born on January 14, 1927, to Henry and Marie (Grentz) Eisenach in Huntley, Wyoming. Her early education was received at the Lake Alice School, and she graduated from Minatare High School in May of 1945. She married David Carl Kaufman on February 17, 1946, and they have remained together these 76 years. This union was blessed with 6 children. Dorothy was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed reading and sewing. She recorded and tracked cows and their calves. In order to help with the beat, bean, and wheat harvest, she drove truck. Dorothy is survived by her husband, David; children, David (Virginia) Kaufman of Gering, NE, Cheryl Cauble of Gering, NE, Judith (Marvin) Loyd of Gering, NE, Mark (Jill) Kaufman of Wheatland, WY, Paul Kaufman of Hawk Springs, WY; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol (Oz) Osmon of Deltona, FL. Preceding her in death are her parents; three brothers: Leonard, Donald, and Ronald; sister, Evelyn Neuwirth; daughter, Joan Hoen; and sons-in-law, Donald Hoen and Glen James Cauble. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday April 2, 2022 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Emanuel Congregational Church or St. Jude's
