Dorothy M. Kettler April 2, 2022 Our loving mother, Dorothy M. Kettler, age 98 passed away on April 2, 2022. Dorothy was born and raised in Sidney, NE. She attended school District 33 and then St. Patrick's Catholic School in Sidney. She married Marvin L. Kettler in January 1944 in Sidney, NE. They worked hard together farming, working for Texaco and raising their family. Marvin and Dorothy loved traveling, camping, boating and fishing together as a family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Virginia Olson, Peggy O'Connell and husband Tom, Dale Kettler and wife Bonnie and daughter-in-law Heather Kettler. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, one sister Josephine Salmonson of Michigan. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, sons David and Don, her parents, John and Emily Kurz, brothers and sisters Kenneth, Harold "Bub", Carl, Louise, Freda Beyer and Florence Larson. Her love, smile and positive attitude brought so much love and happiness to all her family and friends. She was the heart and soul of the family and always had time to play with her grandkids, great- grandkids and great-great-grandkids. She loved playing cards and almost always won. She made beautiful afghans for all of her children. A Rosary Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday April 30th with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 at the St Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney with Fr. C.P. Vargese officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel and Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Dorothy's care and funeral arrangements. Services will be recorded and live streamed. You may view Dorothy's Book of Memories and view the recorded services at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 8, 2022.