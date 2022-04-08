Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy M Kettler
FUNERAL HOME
Gehrig~Stitt Chapel
1140 10th Ave
Sidney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Apr, 30 2022
10:00a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Kettler April 2, 2022 Our loving mother, Dorothy M. Kettler, age 98 passed away on April 2, 2022. Dorothy was born and raised in Sidney, NE. She attended school District 33 and then St. Patrick's Catholic School in Sidney. She married Marvin L. Kettler in January 1944 in Sidney, NE. They worked hard together farming, working for Texaco and raising their family. Marvin and Dorothy loved traveling, camping, boating and fishing together as a family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Virginia Olson, Peggy O'Connell and husband Tom, Dale Kettler and wife Bonnie and daughter-in-law Heather Kettler. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, one sister Josephine Salmonson of Michigan. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, sons David and Don, her parents, John and Emily Kurz, brothers and sisters Kenneth, Harold "Bub", Carl, Louise, Freda Beyer and Florence Larson. Her love, smile and positive attitude brought so much love and happiness to all her family and friends. She was the heart and soul of the family and always had time to play with her grandkids, great- grandkids and great-great-grandkids. She loved playing cards and almost always won. She made beautiful afghans for all of her children. A Rosary Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday April 30th with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 at the St Patrick's Catholic Church in Sidney with Fr. C.P. Vargese officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel and Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Dorothy's care and funeral arrangements. Services will be recorded and live streamed. You may view Dorothy's Book of Memories and view the recorded services at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Sidney, NE
Apr
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Services will be recorded and live streamed, Sidney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gehrig~Stitt Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gehrig~Stitt Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.