Dorothy (Shaw) Shimp June 30, 2020 Dorothy (Shaw) Shimp, 85 passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Community Hospital in Torrington, WY. Dorothy was born November 30, 1934 to John R. and Dorothy R. (Goodrich) Shaw in Bayard, NE. Dorothy graduated from Bayard High School in 1952 where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a cheerleader. Dorothy met her husband Lee in high school, and they remained sweethearts for 68 years. Dorothy held many jobs during her life. In her youth she along with her brothers delivered the Scottsbluff Star Herald for many years. She worked at the local Palm Theater, Safeway, Bowman's Clothing store, Gamble's, a 2-week job which lasted 6 years! It was the result of her reliability for owner Mike Lewis, who could then take relaxing fishing trips to Canada with her husband Lee. Dorothy was also employed by Great Western Sugar as a lab clerk and beet sugar analyst foreman. Her love of children led Dorothy to work as a teacher's aide for the grade school at Bayard. Dorothy served the Bayard community as a member of city council. After her working years, Dorothy along with her husband Lee, enjoyed quilting and rug making. She enjoyed square dancing, bowling, crossword puzzles, reading, and playing board and card games with friends and family. She also enjoyed boating and fishing on Lake McConaughy. Dorothy actively participated at her church making butterballs, noodles, and greble. Dorothy and Lee relocated to Torrington, WY in 1997. Dorothy is survived by husband Lee, children Dennis (wife Lucy) Shimp, Peggy (Shimp) Davies, grandchildren Jason Shimp, Jamalee (Davies) Messervy and Nicholas Davies, and much-loved great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Donald (Nancy) Shaw, sister Betheen DeLozier. Preceding Dorothy in death are brothers, Richard, Charles, Jack Shaw, and son-in-law Myrl Davies. Services will be held at First Congregational Church on October 17, 2020 at 10 A.M. Memorial contributions can be made to First Congregational church in Torrington, WY.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.