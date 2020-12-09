Doug Millay December 7, 2020 Doug Millay, 60, of Gering, NE, passed away Monday, December 7th. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral mass took place Monday, December 14th. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date once restrictions are lifted. For those who would like to take part in the funeral mass virtually, you may log on to Christ the King's YouTube channel at Christ The King Gering, NE to celebrate his life. A memorial in Doug's honor may be made to St. Agnes Catholic School Foundation. Online condolences may be made by viewing Doug's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Doug was born on November 21st, 1960 to James and Sharon (Holmes) Millay in Kadoka, SD. He was a proud Kadoka Kougar (with a "K"!) where he excelled in sports and theater. It was in Kadoka where he discovered his love of golf. Whenever possible, he would go to the sand greens and play golf with the old men who would teach him the sport and tell him stories. After graduating high school in '79, he attended South Dakota State University, later transferring to and graduating from University of South Dakota with a degree in Business. He worked in Rapid City as an accountant before moving to Scottsbluff in 1988 to work at Schaffer Blundell Goerke & Miller. Doug's career of accounting was more than just a job. He loved working not only with numbers but with the clients he served. He spent the last years of his life as a partner at Dana Cole & Co. He married Peggy Kent in 1994 and was a proud "girl dad" to Elizabeth, Madeline, and Alaina. When the girls were little, "girl dad" duties included being a blank canvas while they practiced their hair, make up, and nail polish skills on him, even before a golf game. As the girls grew up, he was their loudest cheerleader at their musical performances, dance recitals, and show choir competitions. He was always quick with a bad dad joke or brain teaser. Most weeknights at 6:30, Doug could be found correctly answering every clue on Jeopardy. Sometimes before the contestants even chimed in. On weekends when the entire family was able to get together, Doug loved to spend long evenings educating his girls on "good music" while playing cards and laughing. His girls always brought him luck on the golf course. Before every tournament he'd write the girls initials "EMA" on the balls to be used on the course that day. Doug and Peggy would lovingly tease each other on football Saturdays since Doug was an OU fan and Peggy a Husker fan. They loved to travel together. Even though they didn't do it as often as they liked, whenever they did, it was always an adventure. It was something they talked about doing more of now that they were empty nesters. Together they wanted to see more of the world. Doug was active in his community. He joined Valley Voices when he moved to Scottsbluff and was also a member of the Valley Eight. His passion for golf continued as a member of Monument Shadows Golf Course. He was active in the Thursday night men's league and loved his Sunday morning "church league." He played a role in the Member Guest Tournament for Monument Shadows, helping to plan and run the tournament weekend. People close to him said that the game of golf came naturally to him, that "he didn't need to buy his game" and didn't need expensive clubs to hit the ball far and straight. However, he was always humble and always his worst critic when it came to his game. Survivors include his wife Peggy; daughters Elizabeth, Madeline, and Alaina of Gering; In-laws Doug and Louise Kent of Scottsbluff; Brother Bob (Linda) Millay of Riverton, UT; Sister Lisa (Rick) Good of Moorcroft, WY; Nephews Dee Davis of Twin Falls, ID, and Kaylor Good of Moorcroft, WY; Nieces Darcy (Korey) Hillyard of Cedar City, UT, Kaydee (Ronnie) Stewart of South Heart, ND, Hannah Manley of Lincoln, NE, Grace Manley of Omaha, NE, and Emily (Benjamin) Weeks of Valley Park, MO; Great nephews Drayton and Kayson Hillyard of Cedar City, UT and Chap Stewart of South Heart, ND; Great niece Savvy Stewart of South Heart, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sharon Millay, and grandparents Edward and Stella Millay and Richard and Daisy Holmes.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.