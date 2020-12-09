Menu
Doug Millay
Doug Millay December 7, 2020 Doug Millay, 60, of Gering, NE, passed away Monday, December 7th. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family funeral mass took place Monday, December 14th. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date once restrictions are lifted. For those who would like to take part in the funeral mass virtually, you may log on to Christ the King's YouTube channel at Christ The King Gering, NE to celebrate his life. A memorial in Doug's honor may be made to St. Agnes Catholic School Foundation. Online condolences may be made by viewing Doug's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Doug was born on November 21st, 1960 to James and Sharon (Holmes) Millay in Kadoka, SD. He was a proud Kadoka Kougar (with a "K"!) where he excelled in sports and theater. It was in Kadoka where he discovered his love of golf. Whenever possible, he would go to the sand greens and play golf with the old men who would teach him the sport and tell him stories. After graduating high school in '79, he attended South Dakota State University, later transferring to and graduating from University of South Dakota with a degree in Business. He worked in Rapid City as an accountant before moving to Scottsbluff in 1988 to work at Schaffer Blundell Goerke & Miller. Doug's career of accounting was more than just a job. He loved working not only with numbers but with the clients he served. He spent the last years of his life as a partner at Dana Cole & Co. He married Peggy Kent in 1994 and was a proud "girl dad" to Elizabeth, Madeline, and Alaina. When the girls were little, "girl dad" duties included being a blank canvas while they practiced their hair, make up, and nail polish skills on him, even before a golf game. As the girls grew up, he was their loudest cheerleader at their musical performances, dance recitals, and show choir competitions. He was always quick with a bad dad joke or brain teaser. Most weeknights at 6:30, Doug could be found correctly answering every clue on Jeopardy. Sometimes before the contestants even chimed in. On weekends when the entire family was able to get together, Doug loved to spend long evenings educating his girls on "good music" while playing cards and laughing. His girls always brought him luck on the golf course. Before every tournament he'd write the girls initials "EMA" on the balls to be used on the course that day. Doug and Peggy would lovingly tease each other on football Saturdays since Doug was an OU fan and Peggy a Husker fan. They loved to travel together. Even though they didn't do it as often as they liked, whenever they did, it was always an adventure. It was something they talked about doing more of now that they were empty nesters. Together they wanted to see more of the world. Doug was active in his community. He joined Valley Voices when he moved to Scottsbluff and was also a member of the Valley Eight. His passion for golf continued as a member of Monument Shadows Golf Course. He was active in the Thursday night men's league and loved his Sunday morning "church league." He played a role in the Member Guest Tournament for Monument Shadows, helping to plan and run the tournament weekend. People close to him said that the game of golf came naturally to him, that "he didn't need to buy his game" and didn't need expensive clubs to hit the ball far and straight. However, he was always humble and always his worst critic when it came to his game. Survivors include his wife Peggy; daughters Elizabeth, Madeline, and Alaina of Gering; In-laws Doug and Louise Kent of Scottsbluff; Brother Bob (Linda) Millay of Riverton, UT; Sister Lisa (Rick) Good of Moorcroft, WY; Nephews Dee Davis of Twin Falls, ID, and Kaylor Good of Moorcroft, WY; Nieces Darcy (Korey) Hillyard of Cedar City, UT, Kaydee (Ronnie) Stewart of South Heart, ND, Hannah Manley of Lincoln, NE, Grace Manley of Omaha, NE, and Emily (Benjamin) Weeks of Valley Park, MO; Great nephews Drayton and Kayson Hillyard of Cedar City, UT and Chap Stewart of South Heart, ND; Great niece Savvy Stewart of South Heart, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sharon Millay, and grandparents Edward and Stella Millay and Richard and Daisy Holmes.
Published by The Star-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2020.
Oh Peggy, I am so terribly sorry for your loss! My apologies that I didn't see this sooner. I will continue to pray for you and your family & trust that you feel the love of our Heavenly Father surrounding you!
Nancy Landers Steidley
December 30, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. I will always remember his sense of humor and his talent in sports and music. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family.
Rita Kujawa Endres
December 19, 2020
Sis, I just heard of this horrific news! My thoughts and prayers are with you & the girls! If there anything that we can do from afar, please let me know! Praying God´s love and comfort, over you!
Bryan Trenkle
December 19, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Doug´s passing. You and the girls are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lori Svitak
December 16, 2020
We were so sad to hear of Doug´s passing. Please know that you and the girls are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
Teresa and Ron Swank
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Doug's death. Peggy, please know you and the girls are in our prayers.
Robin Hayhurst
December 14, 2020
Peggy and family, Our prayers and thoughts are with you all during this very sad time. He brightened many lives with his singing voice over the years. Will be missed by many.
Bob & Rossell Kelley
December 13, 2020
Peg, I am so sorry that you are having to experience this unbearable grief at Christmastime. The Lord will be with you through it all.
Trish Green
December 13, 2020
Saddened to learn of Doug's death. Please know our prayers are with you, Peggy.
Rob Polk and family
December 13, 2020
My most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with all of Doug's family. Doug was always the kindest most thoughtful person.
Jan Johnson
December 11, 2020
Lisa and family - I´m so sorry to hear about Doug´s passing. I don´t think I´d seen him since high school but I remember him as a really nice guy. Cherish the memories.
RoseAnn (Stratton) Wendell
December 10, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of Doug´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jill and Tom Alfieri
December 10, 2020
Oh Peggy.....my family in Lincoln first shared with me Doug's passing. My niece, Maggie, was walking with your sister and quickly forwarded the information on. I am so, so sorry. Wish I were closer to give you a big hug. Know many are keeping you in their prayers. Betty
Betty Smith
December 10, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Words are of little comfort. Please know that I am praying for the family.
Lisa M Todd
December 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of your brother´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Tish (Brown) Nickelson
December 10, 2020
We are so sad to hear of Doug's passing. He was one of the friendliest guys around. Our thoughts are with you, Peggy, and your sweet girls during this difficult time.
Thom and Jeanna Townsend
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Doug's passing. Prayers for healing and peace.
Ellie Brown
December 9, 2020
So, so sad to learn of this! Doug was one of the good guys...best wishes to Peg and the girls
ken banister
December 9, 2020
So saddened by his passing. He coached me in little league baseball as a kid and I admired him for his positive attitude, fantastic sense of humor, and athletic abilities. He will be sorely missed. God Bless the family.
Shane Olney
Friend
December 9, 2020
Can´t believe this! I am so sad for the family. I had such wonderful memories of my time in Valley Voices and Doug. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Pat Hyland
December 9, 2020
Doug was a ray of light in a room. His spirit filled that space. Know that this will forever be his legacy. My love surrounds you all. Aunt Ruthie
Ruth Bowman
December 9, 2020
