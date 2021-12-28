Douglas Glen Carrell December 23, 2021 Douglas Glen Carrell, 63, of Morrill, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home with his devoted wife by his side. There will be a celebration of life as a time for family and friends to share memories of Doug. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022 at Reverence Funeral Parlor in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. The service will be livestreamed and recorded to Doug's obituary page at www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Doug was born May 27, 1958 in Scottsbluff to Dale and Margaret Carrell. He married Boni Reading on September 7, 1991 and was blessed with two loving daughters. He graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 1976 and attended Western Nebraska Community College. He obtained his EMT certification in 1979 and completed his paramedic training in 1993. Doug dedicated his life to serving others as a first responder. He was co-owner of Valley Ambulance, with partner Randy Meininger, from 1979 to 1998, and flew with Air Link from 1995 to 1998. He moved to Idaho in 1998 and worked in Regional Operations for Idaho EMS from 1998 to 2005 when he returned to Nebraska to be close to family. Doug found his dream job as Director of Air Link and the Transfer Center at Regional West from 2011 until ill health forced him to retire in 2017. Doug then became a DaVita Network Patient Representative, continuing his service to ensure patient's received optimal care. Doug was a loyal Husker fan and never missed a football game, many of which he attended in person with great friends. Fishing, golfing, and hunting were his favorite past times and he loved to tell stories sharing those experiences with others. Survivors include his wife, Boni of Morrill; daughters, Evangeline (Scott) Glass of Bryan, Texas and Sara (Derrick) Hessler of Mitchell; grandchildren, Grayson Glass of Bryan, Texas, and Ansley, Garrett, Evan and Tate Hessler all of Mitchell; sister, Charlotte (Lynn) Hardin of Scottsbluff; along with extended family members and a host of friends. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Dale and step-mother, Peggy Carrell; mother, Margaret Carrell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Mamie Reading; and brother-in-law and best friend, David Dayton. "Next to creating a life, the finest thing a man can do is save one." Abraham Lincoln
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.