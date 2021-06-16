Douglas Samuel Chappell March 11, 2020 A Celebration of Life in honor of Douglas Samuel Chappell will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 (his birthday) at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. Pastors Craig Collins and Curt Holzworth will be officiating, and a luncheon will immediately follow the service. Doug passed away on March 11, 2020, and a formal service was postponed in an attempt to provide comfort and safety for all who wish to attend. We are in hopes that you will now join us at the church to share in this time of celebration and remembrance. For our family and friends who are unable to be in attendance, the service will also be live streamed on the First United Methodist Church website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. A memorial has been established in Doug's name to the Scottsbluff High School Counseling Department, General Scholarship Fund. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. To God be the Glory!
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.