Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas Chappell
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Douglas Samuel Chappell March 11, 2020 A Celebration of Life in honor of Douglas Samuel Chappell will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 (his birthday) at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff. Pastors Craig Collins and Curt Holzworth will be officiating, and a luncheon will immediately follow the service. Doug passed away on March 11, 2020, and a formal service was postponed in an attempt to provide comfort and safety for all who wish to attend. We are in hopes that you will now join us at the church to share in this time of celebration and remembrance. For our family and friends who are unable to be in attendance, the service will also be live streamed on the First United Methodist Church website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. A memorial has been established in Doug's name to the Scottsbluff High School Counseling Department, General Scholarship Fund. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. To God be the Glory!
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Doug was such an awesome man. We always enjoyed seeing him at church. Prayers for healing during this difficult time.
Brian and Coleen Nielsen
Friend
June 18, 2021
A great teacher and coach. Celebrate his life.
Steve Yungblut
School
June 16, 2021
Jesus has truly received a Saint in heaven. During our 30+ years at Plymouth, Doug was the one Elder in the Church that could always be counted on to bring spiritual wisdom to all.
Dale Householder
Friend
June 16, 2021
To a man I highly respected I say brackelfrats. To a man that truly influenced my life for positive I smile and say brackelfrats. Doug your warmth and wisdom will be deeply missed. Brackelfrats!
Gene Roland
Friend
June 16, 2021
We have such wonderful memories of Doug and Jodene, singing in the Plymouth church choir many years ago. May you find comfort and peace, Corey!
Doug and Barb Beezley
Friend
June 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results