Doyle C. Sanders December 3, 2020 Doyle Clement Sanders, 93, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Sidney and lunch at the Methodist Church will follow. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Wednesday from 1-6:00 to sign Doyle's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Doyle's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Doyle's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.