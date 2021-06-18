Dwayne Muhr June 16, 2021 Dwayne Muhr, 82, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife at his side. He was born at Bridgeport, Nebraska on 12/27/38. Dwayne loved the land his family had farmed for generations. He was a farmer and rancher but also a care taker of his heritage. He loved to tell stories and passed his knowledge and love of the land to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They are all better people due to his love and generosity of spirit. He is preceded in death by his parents and son (Timothy Muhr). He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Barbara Muhr, sister Mona Stauffer of Las Vegas, Nevada (husband Jerry Stauffer), his children Teresa Drake of North Pole, Alaska, Tina Rein of North Pole, Alaska, step daughter Louise Bennett of Broadwater, stepson Robert Farro of Banner County, stepson John Farro of Las Vegas, Nevada, and grandchildren Jasmine Better, Derek Rein, Andrew Rein, Dillon Brannock, Cody Woodral, James Farro, Brett Farro, Jordan Farro and many great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family is asking for cards in lieu of flowers to be sent to Barbara Muhr at Heritage Estates, 2325 Lodge Drive, room 204, Gering, Nebraska, 69341.
He was my stepbrother. He was married to Thelma Muhr for many years. My sister Sandy Howerter ,myself, and my mother were left out of the obituary for Dwayne. That was unfortunate as we loved him as well and were a part of his life and family.
Patricia Taylor
Family
June 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dwayne´s passing. My love and prayers for the family.
Gladys Muhr Harris
Family
June 19, 2021
Sorry for your loss
I may have seen Mr. Muhr once in the years he visited Fairbanks Ak, but I can still recall Tina´s stories about him and gardening, especially potatoes and sharing said potatoes. Her love for her dad was so evident in the stories she shared and she would even say "I just love that man."