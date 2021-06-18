Dwayne Muhr June 16, 2021 Dwayne Muhr, 82, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife at his side. He was born at Bridgeport, Nebraska on 12/27/38. Dwayne loved the land his family had farmed for generations. He was a farmer and rancher but also a care taker of his heritage. He loved to tell stories and passed his knowledge and love of the land to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They are all better people due to his love and generosity of spirit. He is preceded in death by his parents and son (Timothy Muhr). He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Barbara Muhr, sister Mona Stauffer of Las Vegas, Nevada (husband Jerry Stauffer), his children Teresa Drake of North Pole, Alaska, Tina Rein of North Pole, Alaska, step daughter Louise Bennett of Broadwater, stepson Robert Farro of Banner County, stepson John Farro of Las Vegas, Nevada, and grandchildren Jasmine Better, Derek Rein, Andrew Rein, Dillon Brannock, Cody Woodral, James Farro, Brett Farro, Jordan Farro and many great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family is asking for cards in lieu of flowers to be sent to Barbara Muhr at Heritage Estates, 2325 Lodge Drive, room 204, Gering, Nebraska, 69341.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.