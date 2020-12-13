Edward Henry Minch December 9, 2020 Edward Henry Minch, passed into heaven at Regional West Medical Center, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, after a short, but courageous fight with COVID 19. His daughter, Angela and grandson, Austin, were with him via video call technology. He is deeply loved, admired, and missed. His funeral will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Zion Evangelical Church with Pastor Andy Griess and Pastor Garry Shick officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the Dugan Kramer Funeral Home and Crematory facebook page. Social distancing measures including the wearing of masks, are required. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church or Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Ed was born July 22, 1928 at Gering, NE to Henry and Rose (Kufeldt) Minch. He received his education at Lake Alice and Bridgeport. Ed served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1953. He received his GED while in the Army and was offered to attend Officers Training School because of his high score. Ed was united in marriage to Freida Meininger on June 13, 1954 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home in the Gering area, raising their son Lee Edward Minch born in 1958 and daughter Angela Renee` Minch born in 1964. Ed worked for Swift & Company for 25 years and for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 15 years. In both careers to took on independent course work to achieve higher positions. He was a member of the Zion Evangelical Church where he served as a Deacon for two years, Eagles Lodge, Federal Labor Union, and Machinists and Aero Space Workers Union. He was a strong Union supporter. He enjoyed fishing, Husker football, and rail/train collecting. He moved to the Vista and later to The Village where he made his home until his death. The family would like to lovingly thank those who cared for Ed while he made his home at those places. He was a family man his whole life, loved his parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. His wife Frieda, became ill and he lovingly attended to her for years, and spent every day, for 8-10 hours with his wife when she was in the nursing home, and did much of her care, even things nurses were supposed to do. He would visit his daughter and grandson at their house every morning. He and his grandson were best friends, and he delighted in every milestone, achievement and interest Austin had. He was the most loving and supportive father and grandfather a person could have ever had. He consistently left a mark on the world his entire life. He was a strong advocate for human rights, and touched everyone he met deeply. He was an avid reader, extremely intelligent, and in great physical and mental condition until his final days. He was a man of great faith, and it showed in his actions. He read and studied the Bible, avidly. He'll be missed greatly by everyone. Ed is survived by his daughter Angela Renee (Rhamy) Minch of Scottsbluff; grandson Austin Levi Rhamy of Scottsbluff; grandpup AJ "Houndog"; sister-in-law Dorothy Minch of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law Jerry Nash of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law Bertha (Marian) Smith Rancho Cordova, CA; brother-in-law Eddie (Kay) Meininger of Scottsbluff; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; wife Freida; son Lee Edward Minch; granddaughter Myranda Rhamy; brothers John Minch, Harry Minch, Elmer Minch, and Leroy Minch; and sisters Lydia Becking and Carolyn Nash.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.