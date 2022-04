Edwina M. Carlson April 3, 2022 Edwina M. Carlson, age 90, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Kimball Health Services in Kimball. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the Conference Room at Hampton Inn & Suites in Scottsbluff, with internment following at the East Lawn Cemetery near Minatare. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.