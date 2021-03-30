Elaine Schmidt March 28, 2021 Elaine Schmidt passed away March 28, 2021 at home in Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Memorials can be made out in her name to Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
She was born to Verle "Buster" and Marie (Winchell) Gatch on May 9, 1927, at home in Melbeta. She graduated from McGrew High School and Scottsbluff Junior College. She married Reinhold Schmidt in Scottsbluff on November 28, 1948 where they lived until 1974 when they moved to McGrew. After Reine's death in 2014 she moved back to Scottsbluff. She was a bookkeeper for Floyd Taylor, Public Accountant, Palmer Auto Electric, Scottsbluff Public Schools, and Melbeta Public School. She retired in 1984. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Campfire Girls leader, 4-H Club leader and Sunday school teacher and Trustee of the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff. She is survived by son Steve (Ann) of Omaha, and daughter Jamalee (Steve) Batt of Gering; grandchildren Aaron (Katie) Wlaschin, St Paul, MN; Brian (Emily) Wlaschin, Christy (T.J.) Davey, Jeff Schmidt and Lacey (Brad) Peters all of Omaha; step-grandchildren Trevor (Leslie) Batt of Bayard; and Kendra Brock of Hickman, NE; eleven great grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren; nephew Eric Gatch, London, England; also numerous in-laws and many of Reine's nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, parents, and brother, Don.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.