Elaine Schmidt
Elaine Schmidt March 28, 2021 Elaine Schmidt passed away March 28, 2021 at home in Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Memorials can be made out in her name to Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com She was born to Verle "Buster" and Marie (Winchell) Gatch on May 9, 1927, at home in Melbeta. She graduated from McGrew High School and Scottsbluff Junior College. She married Reinhold Schmidt in Scottsbluff on November 28, 1948 where they lived until 1974 when they moved to McGrew. After Reine's death in 2014 she moved back to Scottsbluff. She was a bookkeeper for Floyd Taylor, Public Accountant, Palmer Auto Electric, Scottsbluff Public Schools, and Melbeta Public School. She retired in 1984. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Campfire Girls leader, 4-H Club leader and Sunday school teacher and Trustee of the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff. She is survived by son Steve (Ann) of Omaha, and daughter Jamalee (Steve) Batt of Gering; grandchildren Aaron (Katie) Wlaschin, St Paul, MN; Brian (Emily) Wlaschin, Christy (T.J.) Davey, Jeff Schmidt and Lacey (Brad) Peters all of Omaha; step-grandchildren Trevor (Leslie) Batt of Bayard; and Kendra Brock of Hickman, NE; eleven great grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren; nephew Eric Gatch, London, England; also numerous in-laws and many of Reine's nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, parents, and brother, Don.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
NE
It has been our pleasure to know and keep in touch with Elaine for over 60 years. She was a special person, coming from a special place and parents. She was devoted to family and friends. We will mis her connection.
Sibyl & Mike Jacobus
April 3, 2021
Please accept our sympathy. We remember many fun Winchell family picnics with your family.
Richard and Janet Shiers
March 30, 2021
Jama, I am so sad to hear of your mother´s passing. She was a great person. One of my best memories was when she would take us grocery shopping with her, at that little store that I can´t remember it´s name, and we would be able to buy little candies. Feel my hugs for your entire family.
Nancy Sipp Bauer
March 30, 2021
