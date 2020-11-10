You has such a sweet personality with a smile to match! I always loved to see you and spend time with you, my Grandma Dahmer and Grandpa Dahmer. I hope you enjoyed the cards and pictures I sent to you!! I love you and will miss you dearly!! Thank you Aunt Peggy and Uncle Marshall for giving me another pair of great grandparents!! Love and miss you both too!!

Courtney Paige Crable-Johnson November 10, 2020