Ella Marie Kessler June 5, 2021 Funeral services for Ella Marie Kessler, 93, will be held at 2pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the LaGrange Bible Church with Pastor Tom Harves officiating. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Ella passed away June 5, 2021 at her home in LaGrange surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to LaGrange Bible Church, Frontier School of the Bible or the New LaGrange Homemakers. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Ella was born September 12, 1927 to Robert and Louise Zieglemann, the only girl with three older brothers. She was a telephone operator in California when she met her husband Dale Kessler at a dance in 1945 where he was supposed to meet another gal. Fortunately for sweet lovely Ella the other gal didn't show and a few months later they married and came back to Dale's home in LaGrange. They had a very loving marriage of over sixty-eight years which included three children. Along with Dale she was very active in the Bible Church. She also was the dishwasher for the Senior Center and a member of the LaGrange Homemakers for many years. Ella was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert and Bill Zieglemann; daughter Evelyn Kessler; husband Dale; and son Lewis Kessler. She is survived by her son Robert Kessler of Cheyenne, WY; daughter-in-law Wanda Kessler of LaGrange; brother Frank Zieglemann of California; grandchildren Lynette (James) Bye of LaGrange and Brian Kessler of Scottsbluff, NE; eleven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.