Elsie (Hessler) Trupp September 14, 2021 Elsie (Hessler) Trupp, 93, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. There will be a visitation on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
and services are joinable via livestream and a link for that is available on Dugan Kramer's website. Elsie was born on November 4, 1927 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Alex and Mary (Stricker) Hessler. She grew up and received her education in the Mitchell Valley area. In 1948, she married Delbert Trupp, her husband for 72 years, and they farmed in the Lyman area for 45 years until they moved to Scottsbluff in 1993. She was confirmed in the Lyman Immanuel United Church of Christ in 1944 and became a member there where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She remained a member until they retired from farming and moved to Scottsbluff where they became members of Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. Elsie was a dedicated wife and mother who lived her life making sure everyone was well taken care of. Being strong in wisdom, strong in her faith and strong in her convictions, she led by example. This strength will continue in all of us. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Harlan and Beth Trupp and daughter, Sandra Trupp. Grandchildren are Jenny Taylor, Jeremy Taylor, Ryan (Ashley) Trupp, and Monica (Ben) Brezina. Great grandchildren are Baylen and Levi Brezina and Milo and Jonas Trupp. Brothers are Morris Hessler and Marion Hessler and sister is Lorraine Funk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Trupp, her parents, brothers, Adolf Hessler, Alex Hessler, Jr., Albert Hessler, and Robert Hessler; sisters Leah Reichert, Dorothy Schreiner, and Gladys Yakel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Emerald Court or Zion Evangelical Church.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.