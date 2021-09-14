Emma Marie "Emarie" Post September 9, 2021 Emma Marie "Emarie" Post, 92, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, September 9 in Bennet, NE. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport with Reverend Jonathan Berosek officiating. Luncheon will follow with interment being held at Ash Hollow Cemetery in Lewellen, NE at 2:30pm. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Emarie's honor be made in care of the Presbyterian Church or Morrill County Hospital Foundation, both of Bridgeport. Online condolences may be made by viewing Emarie's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is entrusted with arrangements. Born December 12, 1928, in Sunol, Nebraska, to Richard and Ella Fraass. She grew up 20 miles southeast of Sidney on a cattle and wheat farm with 2 older siblings, David and Rosella "Peggy". She attended a district country grade school and then went to Sunol for her high school years. Her growing up years were precious and happy times for her. Emarie was nicknamed "Oscar", a name that stayed with her the rest of her life. She spent her teen years as a hired hand on the family farm driving the tractor and helping with the cattle. She was a teacher in the Sidney Draw area for 2 years, and then attended college at Kearney State to begin the nursing program in 1947. Before she finished college, she met and married Pete Post. They lived in Omaha while he finished medical school, then they moved to Bridgeport, Nebraska in 1951. Emarie's activities included PTA and Bridgeport Women's Club, she was a charter member of the Trails Toastmistress Club and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where she served as Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent, sang in the choir, and organized the Wee Care Project. She was a longtime member of the Friendship Circle and Explorers Bible Studies. She worked on supporting community projects for polio, cancer, the swimming pool, the hospital, and the new school, and she helped revive the Morrill County Spelling Bee in the 1950's. She was an active member of the Morrill County Sheriff's Posse Auxiliary, The American Legion Auxiliary, and Cowbells of the NE Cattlemen Association. She enjoyed all things ranch, picnics of any kind, her children's activities, then grandchildren's and great grandchildren's. She liked to read, ride horses, and bake pies. She might have thought that nursing was her calling, but she was a true teacher at heart, for her children and the church. During her later years, she attended all the family weddings, never missed an opportunity to jump into whatever car was going to visit a family member, welcomed new babies, and went to parties (any event was a party for her). She has 3 great-granddaughters and a great-great-niece named after her. Her family truly was her life She is survived by brother and sister-in-law, Dallas and Sharolyn Lake, of Bridgeport, NE; sister-in-law, Lois Thiel of El Cajon, CA; daughters, Diana Stevens, Bayard, NE and Maureen (Bruce) Stahr, of Walton, NE; sons Jason (Linda) Post and John (Virginia) Post of Bridgeport, NE, and Paul (Debbie) Post of Scottsbluff, NE, 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; sister; husband, George "Pete"; son, Timothy, son-in-law, John Stevens; grandson, Lukas; and great-grandson, Timmy.
Published by The Star-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.