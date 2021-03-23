Emerson E. Ransom March 18, 2021 Emerson Eugene Ransom, age 94, of Sidney, NE passed away at home with his family present by his side on Thursday, March 18, 2021, of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Light Memorial Presbyterian Church with Reverend Mary Jo Dean officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Emerson's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Emerson's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Emerson's care and funeral arrangements. He was born to Elijah & Leah Ransom of Fairfield, NE on January 30, 1927. He grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1945. He moved to Lincoln and attended University of Nebraska. While he was living at the YMCA and working at a bakery, he met Elaine M. Johnson and married her on October 29, 1950. They spent 70 happy years together. Emerson worked for several companies while in Lincoln, then received an offer to become one of the original instructors in 1966 at WNTS which became WNTC. He spent 20 years of instructing mechanical and architectural drafting and was a department head. He finished his career working for Egging Company of Gurley, NE. They moved to their home on Laredo Lane in 1969. He has a member of Light Memorial Presbyterian Church and served as a session member for many years. He is survived by his son Steven and wife Karen Ransom of Fort Laramie, WY, daughter Joan Ransom of Cedar Rapids, IA, brother Thomas Ransom of Bueno Park, CA, sister Dorothy (Ransom) Tooley of Rock Island, IL, grandchildren David Ransom of Casper, WY, Kayla Ransom of Bellevue, NE, Stephanie Ransom of Spearfish, SD, and Brenda Ransom of Sidney, NE. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, his mother and father, his brother Orville Ransom, and sisters Florence Ransom and Audrey (Ransom) McKeown.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.