Epimenia T Heredia September 21, 2021 Epimenia T Heredia, 77, of Bayard, NE, was born March 24, 1944 and lived until the Lord opened his arms and took her home on September 21, 2021 at Swedish Medical in Denver, CO. A visitation will be at All Souls Catholic Church on Thursday, September 30th, starting at 3pm with the Rosary at 6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at All Souls Catholic Church at 10am on Friday, October 1st, with Father CP Varghese officiating, and burial at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com
Born in Somerset, TX to Guadalupe and Juanita (Davila) Teniente, Epimenia was born a twin but was also the tenth child out of fifteen children. She started her schooling in Poteet, TX, but with her father passing away when she was young, she sacrificed her schooling to help her family at home. This led to her work in agriculture, traveling from state to state with family. We would hear stories of places she worked and lived. She met her husband Agustin Heredia in 1974 and they were married on June 14, 1980 in Chapell, NE, where they resided. She was employed by Midwick services in Sidney, NE for 4 years before moving to Bridgeport, NE, where she spent 30 years before moving to Bayard. Throughout her years, she had 4 children who in turn gave her 14 grandchildren and they had 14 great grandchildren, with number 15 on the way. She was such a wonderful woman who worked hard and had a fierce love for her family. Always willing to help someone in need, she knew from experience how much a little kindness could mean to someone. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cross stitch, and most of all, cooking. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by so many. She is survived by her husband, Augustin Heredia, of 48 years; sons Rick(Lori) Teniente of Torrington, WY, Augustine Jr.(Marina) Heredia of Longview, TX and daughter Norma (Matt) Rockwell of Bayard; Her two sisters, Pauline Sanchez of Grand Rapids, MI and Elisa Suarez of Willard, OH; and much more family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Juanita; twin sister, Gabriella; son Joe Heredia; grandson, Esteven Teniente; sister, Juanita Sanchez; and numerous other brothers and sisters.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.