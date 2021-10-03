Ermadean (Jansen) Haas September 28, 2021 Ermadean (Jansen) Haas 92, of Mitchell, NE passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00am on October 8, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Reisig officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials for Ermadean be sent in care of Jennifer Tyler 1092 1/2 Center Avenue, Mitchell, NE 69357. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ermadean's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Ermadean was born on February 13, 1929, to Leo and Elma (Croxen) Jansen in Scottsbluff, she was the oldest of 6 girls. She married John Haas in Minatare, NE in 1947 and to this union were born 4 children. After graduation from Scottsbluff High School John and Ermadean farmed for 17 years before moving to Alliance. She became a beautician and owned her own salon for several years. The family then moved to Scottsbluff where she worked as a clerk at Scotts Bluff Election office for the next 25 years. She enjoyed volunteering, crafting, and reading. Ermadean is survived by her children, Jennifer Tyler, Susan Haas, Charles Haas, and Grace Hendrickson, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grand-children and 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband and siblings.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.