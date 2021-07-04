Esther Joann Schlothauer Brown March 19, 2020 Esther Joann Schlothauer Brown, 83, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. She was interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery on March 23, 2020. Joann was born on March 9th, 1937 to Esther and George Schlothauer in Gering, NE. After graduating from Gering High school in 1955, she went on to complete secretarial school in Gering. After completing secretarial school she moved to Denver, CO where she worked for the Gates Rubber Company. She had a long career as a secretary at Colorado State University where she worked for 24 years until her retirement. In 1959 she wed Russell Lee Brown, her high school sweetheart, going on to have three children, Lee Ann, and twin sons Dana and Derek. They raised their family in Fort Collins, CO where Joann was an active member of many organizations. Joann was an avid collector of all things pretty and breakable, dolls, dishes, vases and the like. She loved to shop, willing to hunt for hours for the right bargain, she could tell a good joke and had a spirited sense of humor. Above all she loved her family and was proud of every one of them. A woman of deeply abiding Christian faith, Joann shared her love of Jesus and her strong spirit of hospitality with all she knew. There was never a shortage of cookies to bake, cinnamon rolls to make, or a hot meal waiting for anyone who needed one. Her friends, most recently at The Worthington, will remember her for her warm hugs, her quick sense of humor, and her ability to provide festive decorations for any holiday or occasion. Joann was preceded in death by her husband Russell. She is survived by her daughter Lee Ann (Jim) Badum and family of Houston, TX, son Dana (Paydra) Brown and family of Tampa, FL, and son Derek Brown of Sunnyvale, CA. She also leaves behind her sisters Marilyn Conn of Loveland, CO, Janice (Byron) Fegley of Rochester, NY, brother George (Barb) Schlothauer of Gering, NE. Memorials may be made to Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering, NE 69341. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 12, 2021 at Faith Church, 3920 S Shields St, Fort Collins, CO 80526 with a reception following the ceremony.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.