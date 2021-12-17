Esther Houston December 16, 2021 Esther Houston was born on August 22, 1932 to Alex and Mary Weitzel. She left this world and traveled to her eternal resting place in heaven on December 16, 2021. Esther was the 9th of 10 children. She was born in Scottsbluff, NE and lived near Lake Alice where she attended school. When she was in the 5th grade, her family moved to Bridgeport to live on a family farm. She attended school in Bridgeport through the 11th grade. Later in life she worked hard to receive her GED, of which she was very proud. She was united in marriage to Bill Houston on October 31, 1948. This union was blessed with 3 children (Peggy, Billy, and Bobby) and spanned 73 years. She lived her entire life in the Redington community and loved being a mother and wife. She mothered numerous children throughout her life, provided shelter to many, was a hard worker and made sure that nobody ever left the Houston home hungry. She was the epitome of hard work and giving to others. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her three children Peggy (Ron) Bertucci, Billy, and Bob (Lisa) Houston, 10 grandchildren: Ryan (Becky) Bertucci, Chad (Jennifer) Bertucci, Todd (Kelly) Bertucci, Cherry (Nathan) Cooper, Paula Markowski, Morgan Houston, Monica (Pete) Akin, Elizabeth (Andrew) Allison, Amber (Zach) Malcolm, and Nicole (Shane) Strope, 26 great-grandchildren, her brother Joe, her sister, Martha (Woody), her sister-in-law, Susie Weitzel, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters-in-law, 4 sisters, 2 brothers-in-law, and her grandson, Aaron. The funeral will be held on December 21st at Camp Rock in Redington, NE at 11:00a.m. with Pastor Bruce Miller officiating. Burial to follow in Redington Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Camp Rock in Redington or Foothills Baptist Church.
So sorry for your loss. Really enjoyed our get-together 5 years ago. She was such a sweet lady. Dad is heartbroken and really wishes he could be there. But------sends his love as I do too. Prayers to all.
Georgianna Houston Widmer
December 20, 2021
I have so many memories of Esther and her family growing up in the Redington community. Living just across the creek, she always welcomed me into her home. My deepest sympathy and love to Bill, Peggy, Billy and Bobby.
Rosanne Wright Power
December 19, 2021
Ryan, Becky and the boys
December 19, 2021
Dear Peggy, Bill & Bobby,
Sorry to hear about the loss of your Mother. She was a beautiful, sweet woman & I always enjoyed being around her. Mother's are so precious & she will be missed. We had such a fun Redington group to grow up with but most are enjoying a big reunion with the Savior for Christmas. God bless you all. Love from our Family.
Carolyn Bartling Fitzgarrld
December 18, 2021
Ester was one of a kind, always putting others first. She was the best grandma & great grandma to many lucky kids. Her marriage to Bill for so many years is a testament of her loving ways....forever in our hearts.
George & Bernadette Allison
Friend
December 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Heather Amateis
December 17, 2021
Esther lives in the heart of the Redington community and everyone that knew her. Esther was a kind and generous person who raised a wonderful family. She will be missed. Rest in Peace Esther.
Don Bartling
December 17, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers at this sad time for your family. She was a lovely lady and glad we had the pleasure of knowing her.