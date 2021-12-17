Esther Houston December 16, 2021 Esther Houston was born on August 22, 1932 to Alex and Mary Weitzel. She left this world and traveled to her eternal resting place in heaven on December 16, 2021. Esther was the 9th of 10 children. She was born in Scottsbluff, NE and lived near Lake Alice where she attended school. When she was in the 5th grade, her family moved to Bridgeport to live on a family farm. She attended school in Bridgeport through the 11th grade. Later in life she worked hard to receive her GED, of which she was very proud. She was united in marriage to Bill Houston on October 31, 1948. This union was blessed with 3 children (Peggy, Billy, and Bobby) and spanned 73 years. She lived her entire life in the Redington community and loved being a mother and wife. She mothered numerous children throughout her life, provided shelter to many, was a hard worker and made sure that nobody ever left the Houston home hungry. She was the epitome of hard work and giving to others. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her three children Peggy (Ron) Bertucci, Billy, and Bob (Lisa) Houston, 10 grandchildren: Ryan (Becky) Bertucci, Chad (Jennifer) Bertucci, Todd (Kelly) Bertucci, Cherry (Nathan) Cooper, Paula Markowski, Morgan Houston, Monica (Pete) Akin, Elizabeth (Andrew) Allison, Amber (Zach) Malcolm, and Nicole (Shane) Strope, 26 great-grandchildren, her brother Joe, her sister, Martha (Woody), her sister-in-law, Susie Weitzel, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters-in-law, 4 sisters, 2 brothers-in-law, and her grandson, Aaron. The funeral will be held on December 21st at Camp Rock in Redington, NE at 11:00a.m. with Pastor Bruce Miller officiating. Burial to follow in Redington Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Camp Rock in Redington or Foothills Baptist Church.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 17, 2021.