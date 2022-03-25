Evelyn Mundt Meyer Feb. 28, 2022 Evelyn Mundt Meyer (nee Hollrah ) (April 17, 1923 - Feb. 28, 2022) was laid to rest on March 10 in Charter Oak, Iowa, the town of her birth and youth. After graduation from Charter Oak High, she became a riveter at a Southern California Lockheed-affiliated airplane manufacturing plant, and was then quickly promoted to the plant's FBI security office. At WWII's end, she returned to Iowa where she opened a hair salon. In 1945 she married John Mundt of Ricketts, Iowa, owner of the town's Chevrolet dealership. They had two daughters, Anitra and JoNel. They moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1957. John worked in auto sales, and Evelyn worked as a market researcher; US Senate liaison for Western Nebraska; Scotts Bluff County Clerk; and election researcher for CBS News. Following John's death in 1991, Evelyn moved to Southern California where they had often wintered. In 1995 she married Freemon Meyer of the Hemet, California area, until his 1997 death. Evelyn remained active in the Hemet and Lutheran community until recent health problems. Evelyn is survived by her two daughters Anitra Koski (husband Rod), and JoNel Mundt (husband Richard Kettles), all of Northern California; her brother Donald of Denison, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.