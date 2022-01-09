Floyd Dewaine Adams December 29, 2021 Floyd Dewaine Adams 78 of Scot-tsbluff, Nebraska went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Omaha, NE. Cremation took place in Omaha, NE. A memorial service will be held at Westway Christian Church on February 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Floyd was born December 27, 1943, to Henry Jr. and Elsie Mae (Dobrinski) Adams. He graduated from Morrill High School in 1962. He married Rhonda Landercasper and later divorced. He later married Cathy Howe in August 2002, they divorced in 2018 but remained partners until his death. Floyd farmed north of Morrill until 2004. He worked at Walmart for over 10 years and received a 10-year service pin. He worked for the sugar factory. Floyd enjoyed raising goats. Survivors include his brother, Robert (Pat); adopted brother, Charles; brother-in-law Larry Pomerory; sisters-in-law Virginia and Carol; Partner Cathy Howe Mitchell; stepdaughters, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Preceding Floyd in death were his parents; sisters Ruth, Maxine and Marjorie; brothers Henry, Jerry; brothers-in-law Lloyd Anderson and Neil Beardsley.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.