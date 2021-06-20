Francis Eugene "Gene" Sakala December 16, 2020 Gene, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center. After a courageous fight, he succumbed to difficulties caused from the coronavirus. He was born on December 11, 1935, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Peter Paul Sakala, Sr. and Frances Elizabeth (Drotar) Sakala. Gene was a native of Colorado, but spent the past 40 years in the Gering/Scottsbluff community in patronage and as a small business owner selling truck equipment (Harsh of Platte Valley and Hitches Galore). Survived by his partner Roberta Vicharra; four children, Lawrence, Scott (Marilyn), Criss (Cindy), and Louann (John Joram); ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren (with another on the way); brothers Pete and Richard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Virginia Lynn, and brothers Bob and Mike. The family would like to thank the medical staff of Regional West Medical Center for their valiant efforts and care of our father as well as others during the pandemic. A Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Church, 18th and M Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341 on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Collins, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Christ the King Church (christtheking gering.com/online_giving
) or to the Virginia Lynn Sakala Memorial Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund was established at the University of Colorado (Boulder) - School of Education, upon the passing of Gene's daughter. Scholarship donations may be sent to 2341 Albion Street, Denver. CO 80207.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.