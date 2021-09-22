Frank V. Castillo September 18, 2021 Frank V. Castillo, age 72 of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Omaha. Frank was born October 24, 1948 in Laredo, TX to Augustin and Juanita (Valls) Castillo. Frank grew up at Scottsbluff, NE. He moved to Fremont and worked at Arps Red-E-Mix. Frank married Sandy Dollahan on February 14, 2006. He was a registered USA umpire for softball, enjoyed golfing and visiting with his numerous friends and neighbors. Survived by wife, Sandy Castillo, Fremont; sons, Frank (Sheila) Lindberg, Omaha, Art (Tami) Lindberg, Schuyler, NE; step-sons, Joe (Rachel) Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Brent Hayes, and David (Jennifer) Hayes; step-daughters, Danielle (Jamie) Arnold, Heather Pena Hayes, Brandy (Kevin) Kern; brothers, Augie (Jean) Castillo, Elkhorn, NE, Anthony (Cindy) Castillo, Kearney, NE, Pete (Lucy) Castillo, Gering, NE, Gerald (JoAnne) Castillo, Weldona, CO; sisters, Lupe (Richard) Mendez, Fremont, Jane (Mondo) Mendoza, Gering, Connie Castillo, San Antonio, TX; 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Paul Castillo; sisters, Mary Islas and Rosie Jiminez. Memorial Service 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 P.M. also at Moser's. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.