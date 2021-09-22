Menu
The Star-Herald
Frank Castillo
Frank V. Castillo September 18, 2021 Frank V. Castillo, age 72 of Fremont, NE passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Omaha. Frank was born October 24, 1948 in Laredo, TX to Augustin and Juanita (Valls) Castillo. Frank grew up at Scottsbluff, NE. He moved to Fremont and worked at Arps Red-E-Mix. Frank married Sandy Dollahan on February 14, 2006. He was a registered USA umpire for softball, enjoyed golfing and visiting with his numerous friends and neighbors. Survived by wife, Sandy Castillo, Fremont; sons, Frank (Sheila) Lindberg, Omaha, Art (Tami) Lindberg, Schuyler, NE; step-sons, Joe (Rachel) Hayes, Brandon Hayes, Brent Hayes, and David (Jennifer) Hayes; step-daughters, Danielle (Jamie) Arnold, Heather Pena Hayes, Brandy (Kevin) Kern; brothers, Augie (Jean) Castillo, Elkhorn, NE, Anthony (Cindy) Castillo, Kearney, NE, Pete (Lucy) Castillo, Gering, NE, Gerald (JoAnne) Castillo, Weldona, CO; sisters, Lupe (Richard) Mendez, Fremont, Jane (Mondo) Mendoza, Gering, Connie Castillo, San Antonio, TX; 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Paul Castillo; sisters, Mary Islas and Rosie Jiminez. Memorial Service 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7 P.M. also at Moser's. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sep
24
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Tony, i am sorry to hear of the loss of your brother.
Stephen Yungblut
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of the death of my dear friend Frank. Frank was a a very special person. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace my friend and may the perpetual light shine upon you
Helen Pina-Cervantes
Friend
September 23, 2021
Randall Williams
September 22, 2021
