Frank G. Stellpflug Jr. October 11, 2020 Memorial graveside services for Frank G. Stellpflug JR, 81, will be held at 1pm Friday, October 16, 2020 at Fair- view Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE with Andy Stellpflug officiating. Frank died at his home on October 11, 2020 and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Torrington Senior Friendship Center. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Frank was born June 4, 1939 in Wheatland, WY the son of Frank Sr. and Rebecca (Bonham) Stellpflug. He grew up and received his education in Guernsey, WY graduating from Guernsey/Sunrise High School. After high school he married and they moved to Scottsbluff, NE where he hauled and setup mobile homes. They moved to Cheyenne, WY and he began working for the State of Wyoming Highway Maintenance Department. He later transferred to Torrington in the mid 70's. He retired in 1994. Frank could always be seen with the love of his life, Judy, whom he married in 1961. They enjoyed traveling by air, car and their favorite cruises. They could even be found at the family cabin where they hunted together. When at home, however, family was always there, from birthdays to every holiday. Family always gathered at "Grandpa and Grandma's". Family was their number one priority. Frank is survived by his son Frank (Stes) Stellpflug III of Torrington, WY; daughter Vickie (Randy) Richards of Cheyenne, WY; sisters Becky Simon and Martha Eversull both of Cheyenne; brothers Eldon Stellpflug of Cheyenne and Glen Stellpflug of Guernsey, WY; grandchildren Chelsea Buckhaults, Matthew (Remi) Richards, Frank "Bo" Stellpflug IV and Austin Richards; great grandchildren Courtney Buckhaults and Chasity Buckhaults. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Judy; a daughter Rebecca Mae; three brothers; and three sisters.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.