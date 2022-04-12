Frank Muñoz April 8, 2022 Frank Muñoz, 84 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, at Regional West Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday, April 15, 2022 from 1-5 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering on Monday, April 18, 2022. The funeral Mass will be held immediately after the rosary with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Gering First Responders. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.geringchapel.com
. Frank was the son of Nicolasa and Elpidio Arizmendez. He was born on October 3, 1937 in Catarina, Texas. In 1950, he moved with his family to Alliance, NE as migrant sugar beet workers and later settled in Gering, NE. Frank married Lupe Sanchez in January of 1958 and to this union one son and five daughters were born, and they raised a nephew as a son as well. Frank worked for the Western Sugar Factory from 1959 until retiring in 2000. He also worked for Handy Man, mowing lawns and also helped his grandkids with their paper routes. He was an avid Husker, Boston Celtics, New York Yankees, and NASCAR fan. Frank loved to listen to music and dance with his daughters and granddaughters. Frank leaves behind his wife Lupe; son Ed Muñoz of Salt Lake City, UT; daughters Kathy (Boulder) Ramirez of Scottsbluff, Cindy Gonzalez of Scottsbluff, Ronnie Muñoz of Longmont, CO, Trish (Rich) Castillo of Scottsbluff and Irene Muñoz of Gering; grandsons: Valenti? Muñoz, Kris Hernandez, Rico and Cruz Castillo and Joseph and Anthony Ramirez; granddaughters: Miranda Cervantes, Carrisa Torrez, Julisa and Mirely Muñoz and 20 great grandchildren; sisters Amparo Gomez of Gering and Mary Hinojosa of Gering and sister-in-law Maria Castilleja of Carrizo Springs, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tacho and Martin Muñoz, Joe Arizmendez and Cirilo Castilleja, sister Amada Gomez, and son Gilbert Sanchez. Thank you to Dad's caregivers - daughters Irene Muñoz and Trish Castillo, granddaughters Carrisa Torrez and Julisa Muñoz, niece and nephew Dianne and Dale Beaudette, and family friend Teresa Duarte. The family would also like to thank the staff at Regional West Medical Center Comfort Care for the excellent attention during his last few days.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.